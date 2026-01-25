Subscribe

Assam Top Stories

Assam: LP, UP Teacher Recruitment Verification List to Be Out on Jan 26

In a post on the social media platform X, the minister said that physical verification of documents for shortlisted candidates will begin from January 28.

PratidinTime News Desk
The verification list for the recruitment of 4,500 Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teachers in Assam will be published on January 26, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Saturday.

“I am pleased to inform all aspirants of the 4,500 LP and UP teacher recruitment that the verification list will be published on January 26, 2026, and physical document verification will start from January 28, 2026,” the minister said.

Aspirants have been advised to regularly visit the official website of the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, for updates related to verification schedules, venue details and other official notifications.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 4,500 teaching positions in Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools across the state, strengthening the elementary education system in Assam.

