Assam: Madol Beats Echo as Numaligarh Tea Workers Protest for Rights

The tea garden of B.G.K. in Numaligarh witnessed a powerful wave of dissent as hundreds of workers took to the streets, not with slogans alone, but to the rhythmic beats of traditional madols, demanding justice, dignity, and their rightful dues.

Organised under the joint initiative of the Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangh (BCMS) and the Primary Unit of the B.G.K. Tea Estate, the protest was marked by the resolute spirit of the workers. With drums echoing their fury and chants calling for justice, the demonstrators demanded an immediate increase in their daily wages to Rs 351 — a figure they say reflects a fair compensation for their hard labour.

“We’ve toiled in these gardens for generations, yet our wages remain meagre. Rs 351 is not just a number — it’s about our right to live with dignity,” said one of the protesting workers. “We are not asking for luxuries, just what we deserve.”

But the demands didn’t stop at wages. Protesters also raised urgent calls for the amendment of outdated labour laws governing tea workers and pressed for the allocation of land pattas (land rights) to the garden workers — a long-standing demand that remains unfulfilled.

“We’ve worked our whole lives on this land, yet we have no rights to it. No proper housing, no healthcare, no education for our children — how long must we remain invisible?” asked another protester.

The atmosphere was electric, with the air reverberating with slogans like “Amend Labour Laws Now!” and “Justice for Tea Workers!” The demonstrators underscored the systemic neglect they’ve faced for years and urged both the garden management and the state government to act without delay.

This protest is not an isolated one. Across Assam, tea workers — the backbone of one of the state's most iconic industries — are increasingly voicing their anger over stagnating wages, lack of basic rights, and continued socio-economic marginalisation.