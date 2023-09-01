Assam: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered into Pregnant Woman's Death At Nursing Home In Tinsukia

An incident has drawn attention to the unfortunate demise of a pregnant woman, from Nokhrai Gaon, allegedly due to incorrect medical treatment at Aditya Nursing Home in Assam's Tinsukia.
The woman's relatives and locals had accused Gobinda Mahanta, who was in charge of the woman's surgery.
To address these concerning allegations, an official response has been initiated.
It is to be mentioned that Dimpy Bhattacharyya, ALRS, Circle Officer(A), Tinsukia, has been appointed to conduct a thorough magisterial inquiry into the matter, adhering to established protocols and procedures.
In this investigative process, Jt. Director of Health Services, Tinsukia, will provide assistance to Dimpy Bhattacharjee.
The inquiry is expected to yield insights into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.
The appointed official has been directed to compile a comprehensive report, accompanied by her perspectives and observations, within a span of ten days from the issuance of the directive.
This proactive approach reflects the commitment to ensure transparency and accountability in the case of Mitali Das's tragic passing.