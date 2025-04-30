Assam Mahila Congress President Demands CBI Probe into CM's 'Virginity-for-Jobs' Claim

In a highly disturbing development, Mira Borthakur Goswami, the President of the Assam Mahila Congress Committee, has written a letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW), urging the body to initiate a CBI investigation into a recent claim made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The CM allegedly stated that women were forced to trade their virginity in exchange for government jobs during the Congress government's tenure from 2001 to 2015.

In the letter, Goswami describes the gravity of the claim, stating, "The Assam Chief Minister has made a dangerous revelation. He claims that during the previous 15-year rule of the Congress government in Assam, women used to get government jobs by trading their virginity." She further emphasized the outrage that the statement has caused among women in Assam, even among those not employed in government positions. “This is a most extraordinary revelation and has caused massive outrage among women in Assam, even by those who don’t hold government jobs,” Goswami wrote.

The Mahila Congress leader expressed deep concern over the potential extent of sexual exploitation implied by the claim. She added, "If most, even if not all, [women] had to trade their virginity, you can imagine the quantum of sexual exploitation. This is bigger than the biggest sex scandal in the world.” Goswami emphasized the need for an immediate and thorough investigation, urging the NCW to request a CBI inquiry into the matter. "Given the explosive nature of the revelation, we demand an investigation by the government at the highest level. We request the NCW to seek an immediate CBI investigation,” she stated.

In her letter, Goswami raised doubts about the fairness of any investigation by the Assam Police, stressing the need for a neutral and impartial inquiry. “We don't expect the Assam Police to act fairly and impartially. Therefore, a CBI probe is essential,” Goswami wrote.

The letter also pointed out that Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was part of the Congress government during the alleged period, had remained silent on the issue. Goswami questioned why Sarma did not speak out while being part of the previous government, stating, "The CM should also be summoned by NCW and asked why he kept quiet while being a part of the previous government. Isn’t he guilty by association?”

Concluding her letter, Goswami demanded accountability, stating, “If the CM is lying, he should be given the highest punishment, including being asked to resign his post. But if the revelation is true, he should be punished for hiding a heinous crime for so long.”

The letter calls on the NCW to take immediate action to ensure justice for the women of Assam, who have been deeply affected by these disturbing revelations.

Meanwhile, in a strong show of protest, the Assam Mahila Congress burned an effigy of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Rajiv Bhawan, opposing his recent comments that women in Assam allegedly had to trade their virginity for government jobs.

The protest was led by Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur Goswami, along with former minister Balin Kuli and other Congress leaders and workers. They condemned the CM's statement, calling it an attack on the dignity of women in Assam.

Goswami accused Himanta Biswa Sarma of tarnishing the character of Assamese women in front of the world. She demanded a CBI investigation into the CM's claim, asking, “Which women or young girls had to trade their virginity for jobs during Sarma's tenure as a minister?”

