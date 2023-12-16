Assam Mahila Congress Prez's FB Account & Page Hacked, Efforts Underway for Recovery

The president of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, Mira Borthakur Goswami on Saturday claimed that both her Facebook page and account has been hacked by cyber fraudsters and that she was no longer have access to her account.
The senior Congress leader also mentioned that she and her team were putting continuous efforts to recover the account.
“Till then if there goes any unacceptable content, this is to let you all know that I am not operating it,” Mira Borthakur Goswami tweeted on her official ‘X’ platform.