Pratidin Time's Hacked YouTube Account Recovered

The YouTube account of Assamese news channel Pratidin Time that was hacked by cyber fraudsters on October 11 has been recovered by the police.

The YouTube channel contained around 9000 videos with over1.9 million followers.

Director of Pratidin Media Network, Rishi Baruah said, “There is a crypto currency called Ripple. The crypto currency hacked our YouTube account on October 11 and deleted all videos of the account.”

Rishi Baruah immediately reached out to the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for help.

Baruah then contacted the CID cyber cell on the direction of the Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

The CID launched investigations and recovered the account within eight days.

Rishi Baruah thanked the Assam Police and the cyber cell who fought against all odds to recover the account.