Assam: Maid Loots Cash and Valuables After Sedating Family in Kokrajhar

A shocking case of robbery has come to light where a house help sedated a family and looted their money and other valuable property in Assam’s Kokrajhar.

According to sources, the maid put drugs in the family’s food, after which they became unconscious. Seeing a clear way the maid robbed a big amount of cash and gold jewelery from their home.

The victims are identified as Ranjit Mandal and Jayashree Mandal.

Both of the family members fell severely ill after consuming the drugs. They have been admitted to the ICU.

The incident took place in Vidhanpalli, New Colony in Kokrajhar.

Victim Rajdeep Mandal owns a computer xerox shop in Kokrajhar.

The accused identified as Sandhya Das used to help the family in their household chores.

In another instance, recently an employee of the canteen inside Air Force campus in Assam’s Tezpur was arrested in connection with a robbery incident inside the campus.

According to reports, the accused, an employee in the Air Force canteen, looted the State Bank of India (SBI) branch situated inside the campus. The incident took place at the Salonibari area where the Air Force station is located.

The accused was identified as Lakheswar Bora, a resident of Jinjia village in the Biswanath district of Assam. According to Salonibari Police, he embezzled funds to the tune of Rs 23.50 lakhs from the bank.

As per the information received, Bora had been running the canteen for a long time. Police found the stolen amount after they searched the residence of the accused, officials said.