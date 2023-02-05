Assam: Tezpur Air Force Canteen Worker Held For Robbery

An employee of the canteen inside Air Force campus in Assam’s Tezpur was arrested on Sunday in connection with a robbery incident inside the campus.

According to reports, the accused, an employee in the Air Force canteen, looted the State Bank of India (SBI) branch situated inside the campus. The incident took place at the Salonibari area where the Air Force station is located.

The accused was identified as Lakheswar Bora, a resident of Jinjia village in the Biswanath district of Assam. According to Salonibari Police, he embezzled funds to the tune of Rs 23.50 lakhs from the bank.

As per the information received, Bora had been running the canteen for a long time. Police found the stolen amount after they searched the residence of the accused, officials said.

Meanwhile, the theft reportedly came to the fore after the bank authorities noticed irregularities, based on which, they registered a complaint with the police. As per the complaint, the accused Bora stole the money from the locker of the bank.