Assam: Major Burmese Supari Seizure at Diphu Railway Station

In a significant operation, authorities at the Diphu railway station in Assam seized a substantial quantity of Burmese supari on Friday night.

The contraband, consisting of 10 sacks of Burmese supari, was intercepted from the Tinsukia-Lumding passenger train.

According to sources, the vigilant officials also apprehended a smuggler by the name of Sanjay Dey in connection with the illicit supari haul.

Subsequently, the Diphu police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the incident with the Government Railway Police (GRP).

This action underscores the relentless efforts to combat illegal activities and contraband smuggling within the region, maintaining law and order.

