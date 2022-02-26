Assam: Major Drug Busts Across State As Crack Down Continues

A Special Operations Group (SOG) seized illicit substances in Guwahati and in a separate operation, Nagaon Police seized Yaba tablets from Samaguri on Saturday.

Based on specific inputs, the Cantral Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) SOG and a team from Chandmari police station recovered large quantities of narcotic drugs in raids across Guwahati.

Three people, two male, and a female, were detained on charges of peddling the substances.

They have been identified as Bikash Das of Akashi Nagar, Mizanur Rahman Khan of Sizubari and Annie George of New Guwahati Tiniali.

A total of 102.45 grams of heroin in 10 packets and 21 containers along with a mobile phone was recovered from their possession.