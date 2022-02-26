Assam: Major Drug Busts Across State As Crack Down Continues

A Special Operations Group (SOG) seized illicit substances in Guwahati and in a separate operation, Nagaon Police seized Yaba tablets from Samaguri on Saturday.
Based on specific inputs, the Cantral Guwahati Police Department (CGPD) SOG and a team from Chandmari police station recovered large quantities of narcotic drugs in raids across Guwahati.
Three people, two male, and a female, were detained on charges of peddling the substances.
They have been identified as Bikash Das of Akashi Nagar, Mizanur Rahman Khan of Sizubari and Annie George of New Guwahati Tiniali.
A total of 102.45 grams of heroin in 10 packets and 21 containers along with a mobile phone was recovered from their possession.
Earlier in the day, in a separate operation by Nagaon Police, Yaba tablets were seized from two Manipuri persons from Samaguri.
The operation was supervised by Superintendent of Police (SP) in-charge of Nagaon, Dhruba Bora and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Kalibor, Mrinmoy Das.
The Officer in-Charge (OC) of Samaguri police station and team intercepted the Manipuri individuals and their vehicle from a naka that was set up based on information received by the police.
During the operation, a Swift vehicle bearing registration numbers AS 01 EQ 5878, was intercepted at Rangagora under Samaguri police station and the two persons in the vehicle were taken into custody at around 8.30 am, police informed.
Upon further search of the vehicle, suspected more than 1 lakh Yaba tablets and ₹12,000 in cash were recovered. The seized tablets are estimated to be worth close to ₹5 crores.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Arish Khan aged 30 and Sonis Khan aged 34, residents of Yairipok in Imphal East district of Manipur.
Police said that necessary legal follow up actions have been initiated as per the procedure of law.