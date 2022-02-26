Assam Police Alerts OIL of a Possible Attack by ULFA (I)

Mizoram: BJP Demands President’s Rule Over Alleged LawlessnessAssam Police has alerted Oil India Limited (OIL) of possible attacks by the banned outfit ULFA (I) on its installation in the state and of possible kidnapping of its officials.

In a letter to the General Manager (Security) of OIL at its field headquarters in Duliajan, the Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (district special branch) has asked to sensitize its officials and employees about the possible threat by the banned militant outfit.

The letter, a copy of which is available with news agency PTI, said that "reliable intelligence input" indicated that ULFA(I) and its supporters are planning to carry out "subversive activities" in Dibrugarh.

"They may kidnap/target men from oil installations for their vested interest," the letter, dated February 22, said and asked OIL to alert the security components deployed at the vital installations and vulnerable strategic locations till February 28.

"Further, you are requested to augment the security of the oil rigs/workover rigs by deploying armed security guards where unarmed local security guards are presently manning," the SP said.

The alert also suggested joint security and mobile patrolling with local police at frequent intervals to "neutralize such nefarious designs" of the outfit.

Reacting strongly to the Assam Police warning, the ULFA(I) publicity department member Rumel Asom said in a statement said that the outfit does not have any such plan against OIL.

He alleged that the entire development is a result of the "vested interest" of a few top officials of Assam Police and "financial irregularities" by them are behind issuing the alert letter to the company, the PTI report said.

