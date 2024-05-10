Assam: Major Drug Busts at Baksa and Margherita; 5 Peddlers Apprehended

In a significant crackdown against drug peddling in Baksa, two peddlers were apprehended by the locals on Friday.
The individuals identified as Omar Farooq and Aminur Islam were caught in possession of three containers filled with drugs along with a bike and two mobile phones, was promptly handed over to Bahbari police.
Meanwhile, in Ledo, Margherita, police succeeded in apprehending a group of traffickers. Sanjeev Kumar, Thang A, and Maya Magar were arrested, with drugs valued at over Rs 10 lakh seized from them. Notably, one of the arrested individuals was a woman.