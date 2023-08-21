Assam: Major Drug Seizures Made in Cachar Police Intensive Anti-Drug Drive

In an anti-drug operation, the Cachar police in Assam apprehended several suspects and seized a substantial amount of heroin in separate incidents on Sunday night.
In Dholai, the law enforcement team successfully confiscated a large quantity of heroin hidden within 60 soap boxes during a search of an alto vehicle lacking a number plate.
The total weight of the heroin amounted to 780 grams. Further investigations led to the apprehension of three individuals identified as Enam Uddin Talukdar, Bachan Ali Sheikh, and Fayeh Ahmed Mazumdar.
In a separate operation on Sonai Kabuganj Road, two more individuals, Mehboob Alam Mazumdar, and Abul Hussain Laskar, were apprehended, with 120 grams of heroin seized from them.
These operations mark a significant step in the region's fight against drug-related activities.