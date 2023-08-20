Assam: 4 Including Husband & Wife Held With Drugs In Batadrava

As many as four narcotics peddlers were detained by the police during an ongoing anti-drugs operation at Batadrava in the Nagaon district of Assam on Sunday, officials informed.
According to the officials, based on specific inputs, an operation was launched at Silpukhuri in Batadrava and a team of officials reached the site where they found the gang red-handed dealing in drugs.
Officials informed that out of those detained, there is a married couple. The husband was identified as Khairul Islam, while the identity of the wife was not immediately established.
The couple had many drug related offences against their names and complaints against them had been coming in since a long time, added the officials.
Meanwhile, during the operation, policemen were able to confiscate as many as 13 containers filled with suspected drugs and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
The seized substances were sent for testing to a lab to determine what kind of item they were dealing in, officials further mentioned.