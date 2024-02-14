Assam: Major Fire at JCI Godown in Morigaon Destroys Properties Worth Crores

Properties worth several crores of rupees were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a godown of Jute Corporation of India (JCI) in Assam's Morigaon district on Wednesday, reports said.
The godown is located at the Bhuragaon area of Morigaon. Right after the incident occurred, officials of the district administration reached the incident spot.
Reportedly, several fire tenders were rushed to the incident spot to bring the blazing inferno under control.
Properties worth several crores of rupees have been destroyed in the massive fire, reports said.
However, there is no report of any casualty in the fire incident, officials said
Further, the exact reason for what caused the fire is unknown till the filing of this report.