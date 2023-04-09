Assam: Major Fire Guts 8 Houses In South Salmara-Mankachar

A major fire broke out in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district on Sunday which engulfed as many as eight kutcha houses and caused damages worth lakhs.

As per intial reports, the fire broke out at the residence of Kasim Ali in the Satduba village of South Salmara-Mankachar district. Soon after, the flames spread to nearby houses and the flames gutted eight houses in the region.

According to primary estimates, property worth around Rs 20 lakhs was damaged in the major fire. Out of the eight houses, six of them that were gutted in the fire reportedly belonged to brothers of Kasim Ali.

The locals of the area helped in dousing the flames, however, the victim family was left devastated by the damages caused by the fire.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

It may be noted that earlier on April 3, a fire broke at a building inside the premises of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati. According to information, the blaze broke out at the pathology unit on the first floor of the old building complex.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma informed that no patients were injured in the incident.

"No patients were injured as they were evacuated immediately when the fire broke out. It is suspected that a short circuit in one of the machines triggered the fire. The exact cause is being investigated," said GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma.

Fire tenders were dispatched to the scene who successfully doused the fire before it could spread further. A tensed situation gripped the patients as well the hospital authorities following the fire.