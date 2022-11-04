FC Barcelona Stalwart Gerard Pique Announces Shock Retirement

Barcelona's star defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement from football on Thursday in a video shared by the Spanish footballer on his Twitter handle.

The Barcelona star will play his last game for the club at Camp Nou against Almeria in LaLiga on Saturday before calling it a day on his splendid career which saw him winning eight LaLiga titles, and three Champions Leagues, among many other trophies for Barcelona.

He won the 2010 International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) World Cup and the 2012 European Championship during his glorious nine-year career with Spain before retiring from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"The last few weeks, months, people have been talking about me," Pique said in a video posted across social media. "Until now, I have not said anything, but now I want to be the one who is talking about me. Like many of you, I have always been a Barcelona fan. I was born into a football-loving family. From a very young age, I did not want to become a footballer, I wanted to play for Barca," said Pique in a video he shared on Twitter.

"Recently, I have thought a lot about that kid. If he had been told he would fulfil all his dreams, that he would play for Barca, that he would win every trophy possible, that he would be a European and world champion. That he would play with the best players in history, that he would become one of the team's captains. ... Football has given me everything. You, the fans, have given me everything. And now my childhood dreams have been fulfilled, I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end," added the Barca defender announcing his retirement.

"I have always said that after Barcelona there will be no other team, and that is how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan, I will support the team and transmit my love for the club to my kids like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later I will be back. See you at Camp Nou. Visca Barca, always and forever," signed off the Spanish footballer.