Assam: Major Plantation Drive at NHPC’s Subansiri Lower Project

A massive plantation drive was held at the National Hydro Electric Power Corportaion's (NHPC) 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Project in Assam as part of the “Ek Ped Ma Ke Nam” campaign.
The event saw participation from Rajendra Prasad, ED-SLP, NHPC officials, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, and teachers and students from Kendirya Vidyalaya, NHPC Gerukamukh.
Aarti Prasad, President of the Ladies Welfare Association, SLP, along with other senior association members, also took part in the initiative.
Approximately 500 saplings were planted during the drive, according to a release.