Assam: Majuli Bound Ferry Goes Missing In Brahmaputra

In an incident that took place on Monday, a ferry named MV Lohit went missing in the heart of the Brahmaputra River in Assam which was en route to Majuli.
According to sources, the ferry was heading towards Kamalabari, Majuli from Nimati Ghat in Jorhat.
Reports indicate that the ferry carrying 134 passengers and 32 bikes departed Nimati Ghat at 1.30 pm, but it is suspected to have vanished amidst the dense fog.
Concerns for the safety of those aboard the ferry are growing as time passes. Responding swiftly, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated a search and rescue mission, departing from Kamalabari.
Efforts are underway to locate the missing ferry and its passengers, as authorities intensify their rescue operation.
Further updates on the situation are awaited.