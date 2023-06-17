Assam: Ferry Services Between Jorhat-Majuli Suspended

In view of the rise in water level of Brahmaputra River due to the incessant rainfall, the ferry services between Assam’s Jorhat and Majuli, largest river island of Asia, has been suspended from Saturday until further notice.
For the past few days, the Assam has been reeling under flood-like situation due to the continuously rainfall that led to rise in water levels in the mighty Brahmaputra River.
To avoid any untoward situation that may arise due to the rise in water levels, the decision to suspension of ferry services between Jorhat-Majuli was taken.
However, the 108 ferry ambulance services are still continuing despite rising water levels.
Earlier, night ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati were suspended. The services were not available for passengers from today.
The decision was taken by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, Assam due to the sudden rise in the water levels of the River Brahmaputra.