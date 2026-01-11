Assam: Majuli Man on Slashing Spree Injures 6 of His Family Including 2 Sons

Two minor boys were among six members of a family seriously wounded by their father who went on a slashing spree in Assam’s Majuli on Sunday. According to doctors, the boys were critically injured in the incident while other members of the family have sustained injuries of varying degrees.

The incident unfolded this evening at Ashokguri within the Da-Dhara area in Majuli district coming under Phuloni Police Outpost. Witnesses described the scenes saying that the attacker seemed to be in a fit of rage as he slashed through several members of his own family.

The minor boys, aged seven and 12 years, are in a critical condition, authorities at a local hospital said. The assailant was identified as Pradeep Das, while those he attacked and injured were identified Kuni Das, Sabiti Das, Bhadeswari Das and Bhaikon Das. They have been referred to Jorhat for improved treatment.

One of the family members injured in the incident said, “It was evening and I had just stepped out of the house when he came up hit me on the head. As my husband stepped out, he was struck on the neck. He then went on to hit the two boys as well. I was shocked beyond words.”

“The neighbours really saved us. They apprehended him and beat him up before handing him over to the police,” she added.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities said, “It was ghastly attack. Everyone brought here had some injury or the other. One was stuck on the head, one had a broken leg, while another person’s cheeks were slashed. The two minor boys were hurt the worst. We have referred everyone to Jorhat for better treatment.”

Playing down reports that the attack was under the influence of alcohol, the authorities mentioned that they suspect that man is mentally unstable. “The attacker, as we understand so far, is mentally unstable. He has been detained. The villagers helped immensely in bringing the injured here,” they added.

