Assam: Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam Sustains Minor Injuries In Road Accident

Assam

Bhuban Gam’s family including his wife and son were also present in the car and fortunately none of them were hurt.
Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam sustained minor injuries in a road mishap that occurred at Balipara Tehsil under Assam’s Sonipur district on Tuesday morning. 

According to information, the vehicle in which the legislator was traveling in collided with a ‘Bolero’ car, thwarting it off a ridge and onto a swamp. It is noteworthy that the accident could have been fatal without the airbag system that the legislator’s ‘Innova’ vehicle had installed in it. 

Bhuban Gam’s family including his wife and son were also present in the car and fortunately none of them were hurt. 

Following the incident, local police and ambulance rushed to the scene and took stock of the situation.

Bhuban Gam

