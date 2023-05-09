MP: 15 Dead, 25 Injured as Bus Falls Off Bridge; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Following the incident, the police administration and ambulances were rushed to the scene for a rescue operation.

Khargone Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamveer Singh said, "15 people dead and 25 injured after a bus falls from a bridge in Khargone. Rescue operation is underway."

Meanwhile, the state government government announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 each to those who received minor injuries in the accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the bus accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

"The road accident in Khargone is very sad. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this. I wish the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help on the spot," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted in Hindi.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," it said in another tweet.