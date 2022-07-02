Assam

Assam: Majuli-Nimati Ferry Services Resume Today

The ferry services were suspended for three days due to the rising water level in the River Brahmaputra along with thick fog and wooden logs floating in the water.
Assam: Majuli-Nimati Ferry Services Resume Today
Majuli-Nimati ferry services resume
Pratidin Time

The Majuli-Nimati ferry service that was suspended from June 29 till July 1 resumed on Saturday.

The ferry services were suspended for three days due to the rising water levels of the River Brahmaputra along with thick fog and wooden logs floating in the water.

The Majuli district administration decided to reopen the services after the water levels of the Brahmaputra had slowly decreased.

Meanwhile, thousands of daily commuters were facing difficulty as the ferry service is their only medium to cross the river from Afalamukh and Komolabari to the South bank of the river. People need to cross the river daily for business, medical and educational purposes via ferries.

With the resuming of services, hundreds of people have been crowding at the Afalamukh and Komolabari ghats.

Commuters queue in fron tof ticket counter
Commuters queue in fron tof ticket counter
Also Read
BREAKING: Noted Assamese Actor Kishor Das Passes Away
Ferry service
River Brahmaputra
Majuli-Nimati
commuters

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com