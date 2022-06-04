Assam: Majuli Police Arrests SI Junmoni Rabha

Assam Police SI Junmoni Rabha has been arrested on Saturday by Majuli Police in connection with a case against her fiancé on various charges, including criminal conspiracy and cheating.

The SI was arrested after she was being interrogated for three days.

Two contractors – Ram Abatra Sharma and Ajit Bora – had filed two separate FIRs against Rabha’s fiance, Rana Pogag, alleging huge financial transactions between them.

They had alleged that Rabha had introduced Pogag to them and it was because of her that they had given the money to Pogag for getting contract works from the ONGC.

Rabha was posted in Majuli then.

On Friday, police quizzed Rabha as her name appeared in the FIRs.

Pogag, who is currently in judicial custody in Nagaon, was arrested under sections 120B, 170, 406, 419, 420, 468, 471 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code.

She will be produced in court today.