"Krishna is Not a God But a Man", Zubeen's Comments in Majuli Sparks Controversy

Once again, popular singer Zubeen Garg finds himself at the center of controversy, this time at the 66th Central Rongali Bihu Sammelan held in Majuli. The event, organized under the auspices of Puberun Kala Parishad, took place at the Garhmoor Mini Stadium over three days starting from 7th Bohag.
Zubeen Garg, invited as the chief guest on the final day of the event, was presented with the prestigious 'Sangeet Sindhu' title by the satradhikar of Garhmoor Satra. However, during his acceptance speech, Garg made remarks that stirred controversy. He criticized the notion of referring to satradhikars as divine figures, stating, "Common people refer to the satradhikars as Lord. It is not acceptable at all. Krishna was never god... he was a man (human being)." Furthermore, he displayed a sense of arrogance, declaring, "I am someone ... who don't care."
Garg's comments sparked strong reactions within Satrapeeth Majuli and on social media. Amidst the backlash, the artist acknowledged his mistake and issued an apology. Nevertheless, many in Majuli question Garg's suitability as an artist, questioning whether he possesses the necessary qualities expected of one in his position.
The incident has once again placed Zubeen Garg in the spotlight, raising discussions about the responsibilities and conduct of public figures, particularly within cultural events of significance like the Bihu Sammelan.