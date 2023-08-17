Assam

Assam: Maligaon Rly Chief Engineer Killed in Major Mishap in Nellie

Pratidin Bureau

The Railway Chief Engineer of Maligaon Station unit, Anand Swarup was killed in a major accident that took place in Assam’s Jagiroad on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nellie where the vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 KC 9253, in which the 55-year-old engineer was travelling met with a major accident killing him on the spot, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and sent the body of the deceased to Morigaon Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further details awaited.

