Assam: Maligaon Rly Chief Engineer Killed in Major Mishap in Nellie

The Railway Chief Engineer of Maligaon Station unit, Anand Swarup was killed in a major accident that took place in Assam’s Jagiroad on Thursday.
The incident took place in Nellie where the vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 KC 9253, in which the 55-year-old engineer was travelling met with a major accident killing him on the spot, sources informed.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and sent the body of the deceased to Morigaon Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Further details awaited.