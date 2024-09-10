Assam: Man Accused of Abusing Minor Girl Surrenders to Tinsukia Police

In an alarming incident, an individual accused of physically abusing a minor girl surrendered before the Tinsukia Police, sources said.
The victim has been identified as a Class 6 student of Jubilee Model High School in Jonai.
As per sources, the accused named Vanlalhruaia Parte, was the husband of the Vice Principal of the school. Reportedly, on Monday, Parte lured the young girl to his quarters and offered her biscuits, following which he allegedly attempted to abuse the student. However, the girl managed to escape through a window and sought help.
Parte reportedly fled the scene after committing the henious crime. However, based on the complaint of the victim girl's family members, the Jonai Police promptly arrived at the school and detained the school's principal and several other teachers. The accused eventually surrendered at the Tinsukia Police Station on Monday evening.
Subsequently, the Jonai Police arrived at the Tinsukia Police Station on Tuesday morning and took Parte under their custody. He has been charged under Case No. 94/2024 under Section 65 (2)/62 BNS. R/W Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, has been sent to judicial custody.