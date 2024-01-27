Assam: Man Accused of Extortion in ULFA-I's Name Apprehended in Nagaon

One person was apprehended in Nagaon district of Assam for allegedly extorting money in the name of the militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), reports said.
The apprehended person has been identified as Fakar Uddin, a resident of Rupohihat's Ghehua Solsoli, sources informed.
As per reports, Fakar Uddin had demanded a cash amount of Rs 50 lakh from a supari businessman named Abdul Hasim. He had also allegedly threatened to shoot the two sons of Hasim if he failed to provide the demanded money, sources said.
In this regard, Abdul Hasim lodged an FIR at the Rupohihat Police Station. Based on the FIR, the police apprehended the alleged ULFA-I member Fakar Uddin on Friday night.
Further, during the interrogation, he confessed about the involvement of another person named Hussain Ali who was also later apprehended by the police, reports added.
The duo are currently under the interrogation of the Rupohihat Police.