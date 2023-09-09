Who's Behind Targeted Extortion Bid in ULFA-I's Name?

Speaking to the media, one of the businessmen Ganesh Sahu said, “Last August 26, I received an extortion letter in the name of ULFA-I. At around 9.40 pm, two youths under the guise of FCI representatives visited my home in a pulsar bike and handed over a letter to my son, and went away. Initially, I thought it would be an FCI notice, but, after reading the letter, I came to know that it was an extortion letter from ULFA-I where they demanded Rs 10 lakhs from me. After discussing the matter with my family members, I informed the matter to police on August 29.”