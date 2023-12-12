Assam: Man Apprehended for Attacking Wild Elephants in Golaghat

The forest officials of Assam’s Golaghat district apprehended one person for attacking wild elephants, reports said.
The apprehended person has been identified as Kamal Gowala, sources said.
As per reports, the accused allegedly attacked a herd of elephants when they were passing through the Thuramukh Abhoyjan area. Right after this, a team of the Golaghat Forest Department conducted a search operation and nabbed the accused under the Wild Life Protection Act, officials said.
He has been currently kept under their custody for interrogation, sources added.
Meanwhile, Gowala has accepted that he and few other men attacked the wild jumbos.