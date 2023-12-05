Wild Elephants Trample 2 To Death In Assam's Kaliabor

Wild elephants ran rampage in Assam's Kaliabor causing the death of at least two people, initial reports on Tuesday claimed.
According to the reports, the incident took place near Hatigaon Bagan in Kaliabor in the Nagaon district of Assam.
A herd of wild elephants had ventured out of the wilderness and were trampling the paddy fields, causing losses to the farmers.
This led to a group of locals attempting to chase the elephants away from the fields. However, instead of moving away, the elephants were enraged by the attempts to chase them away and ran at the people.
In the resulting attack, two people were tramped to death, it has come to the fore. The deceased were identified as Biren Lohar and Sama Munda.
They duo was identified as residents of number 1 Salkona Basti in the Hatigaon Bagan region.
Further details are awaited in connection with the matter.