Assam: Man Arrested For Alleged Maoist Links

Assam police on Thursday arrested one person from Kamrup district for his alleged links with Maoist groups.

The arrested individual, identified as Hridoy Kalita, was arrested from his residence at Chaygaon near Guwahati city.

As per reports, the arrest was made based on the investigation after the arrest of Maoist Central Committee leader Kanchan Da last month.

Kalita is currently being interrogated by the crime branch.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said there is a resurgence of Maoists trying to establish a base in Assam and the state police is effectively tackling it.

He further asserted that the Maoist network in Assam would soon be neutralized.

On March 7, prominent Maoist leader, Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kanchan da was arrested from Assam’s Cachar district. He is a central committee member of the CPI-Maoist.

There are over 200 cases registered against the 70-year-old maoist leader, the Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh said.

He also informed that the core maoist committee member also had a huge bounty on his head.

