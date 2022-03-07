Prominent Maoist Committee Member Arrested In Cachar

The police apprehended a prominent maoist on Monday from Assam’s Cachar district, the Guwahati Police Commissioner Harmeet Singh said.

Addressing the media at the Pan Bazar Police Station in Guwahati, Singh said that the maoist committee member was arrested from Patimara Tea Estate in Cachar district.

The detained maoist has been identified as Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kanchanda. He is 70 years old and a resident of West Bengal’s Howrah, informed Singh.

Notably, the Commissioner of Guwahati Police, Harmeet Singh is also the ADGP of Assam Police. He said that Bhattacharya had many cases registered against him.