Assam: Unable to Pay Debt, Couple Commits Suicide in Bajali District

A couple was found hanging inside their residence at Barshidhani in Bajali district of Assam on Wednesday (June 29). It has been suspected that the couple committed suicide as they were unable to repay their debt.

The couple, identified as Dilip Kalita and Kunja Kalita was found hanging by their neighbours and informed the police about the incident at around 7 pm yesterday. The incident took place under the Baghmara police outpost.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Baghmara Police Outpost said Dilip ran a pharmacy and did not return to work post-lunch, unlike on other days. When neighbours started knocking on their door out of concern, they found the husband and the wife hanging inside their house.

However, neighbours reportedly told police that they had burden of debt and this might be the reason that the couple committed suicide.

The couple left behind a daughter who is married and stays at her in-laws’ house in Bijni.

The Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Further investigations are underway.