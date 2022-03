A man from Assam’s Golaghat was arrested for his derogatory remarks on Goddess Maa Kamakhya.

The accused, identified as Bitupan Gogooi, was arrested on Saturday by a team of West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) with assistance from Golaghat police.

“Legal action has been initiated and Case No 172/22 under section 253(a)/295(a)/505(1)(C)(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered,” a tweet by Guwahati police read.