Assam: Man Arrested for Posing as Journalist, Extorting Money

One person has been arrested for posing as a journalist in Chaygaon in Assam’s Kamrup district.
The arrested person has been identified as Dr. Farooq Ahmed Bhuyan. He has been arrested from the Goroimari area of Chaygaon.
As per sources, the arrested person posed himself as the Editor-in-chief of a fake media house named 'Live TV'. Allegations have also been leveled against Bhuyan for threatening people and extorting a large amount of money from them.
Bhuyan was arrested from Guwahati after an FIR was lodged by the secretary of the Somoria Village Panchayat Cooperative.
Further interrogation is underway into the incident.