Mukut Raj Sarma Appointed Coordinator of NE Journalists’ Forum

Mukut Raj Sarma, Vice-President of Mangaldai Press Club and General Secretary of Assam Journalists Association has been appointed as the Coordinator of North East Journalists Forum.
Sarma has been appointed as the coordinator of the North Eastern states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.
Secretary General of Indian Federation of Working Journalist (IFWJ) Paramanand Pandey has provided the appointment through a letter. Apart from a journalist, Sarma has worked with several organizations.
The journalists of Darrang and other parts of the state have extended wishes to Sarma on being appointed as the Coordinator of the NE journalist forum.