Assam: Man Arrested For Raping Minor Daughter

In a heinous incident, a 16-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her own father in Assam’s Sivasagar district.

The incident was reported from Barbam tea estate in Amguri.

Later, the accused father, identified as Dharam Konwar, was arrested by police and a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered against him.

Last month, two persons were arrested in Assam’s Hojai district for allegedly raping a minor girl.

According to reports, the duo, identified as Muktar Hussain and Azizur Rahman, was nabbed from Jugijan Kandhulimari area in the district.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, the police arrested both of them and booked them under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.