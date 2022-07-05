Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu to Reach Guwahati Today, Set to Visit Tripura

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu will reach Guwahati on Tuesday (July 5) at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International airport at 8.30 pm.

Murmu will be received by Assam Minister for Water Resource Pijush Hazarika at the airport.

She will visit the state to muster support for her election scheduled to be held on July 18.

Murmu visited Patna today where she received a rousing welcome on her arrival.

Murmu arrived at the Patna airport in a special aircraft at 11.13 am, officials said. Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Union minister Nityanand Rai, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and other state ministers received her at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was also present at the airport. The airport compound was decorated with flowers, while BJP workers gathered along the roads outside with party flags to welcome her.

She will reach Guwahati from Patna and will later visit Tripura to garner support for her candidature.

According to reports the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF)-led by Badraddin Ajmal hinted that they are in support of Droupadi Murmu.