Assam: Man Arrested For Stabbing Youth To Death Over Ludo Game

Assam police on Wednesday arrested a man in North Lakhimpur for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old youth, one Issad Ali, to death over a game of Ludo last Sunday evening.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Afzat Ali, and five others including the victim were playing Ludo when the former got into an argument with Issad, which led to a physical fight between the duo.

Issad was allegedly stabbed fatally during the fight after which he was admitted to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Accused Afzat Ali reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

He was arrested from Mohghuli, in Naoboicha under Lakhimpur district today.

