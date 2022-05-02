Assam: Man Arrested For Trying To Kill Wife By Slitting Throat

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in Assam’s Sivasagar for allegedly trying to kill his own wife.

The incident has been reported in Pator village on Monday morning when the accused, one Amrit Gogoi, tried to kill his wife by slitting her throat, but fortunately, she was able to save herself.

Reportedly, the victim woman, Rinku Gogoi, had lodged an FIR against her husband at Sivasagar Sadar police station earlier on April 27.

In her complaint, she alleged that her husband used to assault her under the influence of alcohol.

On April 29, the police summoned the couple and warned the husband not to abuse his wife.

On Monday morning, when Rinku was busy with household chores, her husband allegedly tried to kill her.

She however managed to escape and rushed to a neighbour’s house for help.

Later, she was admitted to the Sivasgar civil hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, Sivasagar police arrested the accused husband, Amrit Gogoi.

