Assam: Man Arrested for Unprovoked Attack on Jorhat Police Constable

A constable of the Assam Police was allegedly attacked by an irate man in Jorhat district’s Pulibor, reports said on Saturday.
According to sources, a constable of the Pulibor Police Station was attacked by the man while he was on duty to serve a court summons to the residents.
The victim constable has been identified as Afzal Hussain. The incident took place in Maloukhata near Saraibahi village in northwest Jorhat when Hussain reached the residence of a man named Pabitra Bora to serve a court summon.
The accused identified as Rontu Bora allegedly attacked Hussain without any reason.
The police have arrested the youth involved in the attack after the incident came to the fore, sources said.
The situation is under investigation as authorities look into the motives behind this unprovoked assault.