Assam: 50-Year-Old Man Arrested for Rape and Murder of Minor

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl in Assam’s Cachar district.

The incident has occurred at Harinagar Chatradayal village in Cachar.

As per reports, on Sunday evening, the minor girl went missing after she had gone to attend a marriage party at her relatives’ place.

The family members lodged an FIR at the Harinagar Police Outpost after getting no trace of the missing girl.

After the police launched investigations, a 50-year-old man identified as Islamuddin was arrested on Wednesday.

Upon interrogating Islamuddin, he admitted that he had taken the minor girl to a jungle and raped and then murdered her.

Meanwhile, the girl’s body has been recovered from the jungle and has been taken for post-mortem report.