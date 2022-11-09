CID Summons Executive Magistrate in Dhula Minor Death Case

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned the Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle in Assam’s Darrang district in connection with the Dhula minor death case.

The executive magistrate has been identified as Ashirbad Hazarika.

He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of CID at 11 am on Wednesday.

According to reports, Hazarika had stated the minor girl’s death as a result of suicide without him being present at the spot when the incident had occurred.

Hazarika has been on the run after his name came up during the investigation. He has therefore been directed to appear before the investigating officer, CID today.

Notably, three doctors have been arrested in connection with the unnatural death of a 13-year-old girl in Dhula.

The arrested doctors are Dr. Arun Ch. Deka, Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi and Dr. Anupam Sharma of the Mangaldoi Civil Hospital. All three doctors have been arrested for framing the death of the minor girl as suicide.