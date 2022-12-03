Assam: Congress Rejects AIUDF's Proposal for Alliance

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday accused All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of working with BJP and rejected AIUDF’s proposal to form an alliance.

According to reports, the working President of APCC Jakir Hussain Sikdar said that Congress would not form an alliance with the party again.

Sikdar said, “We had an alliance with AIUDF in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections and we fought jointly, but we didn’t gain. We will not make an alliance with the AIUDF again in the 2024 Lok Sabha election or other upcoming elections.

“It is the decision of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee. We have already informed our party high command about our decision,” he said.

“Never be friends with someone who attacks from behind,” he added.

Notably, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal earlier had urged the Congress to form an alliance again with his party in the state to contest elections jointly against the ruling BJP.

Sikdar said, “AIUDF is now working for BJP and Congress would not make an alliance with such a party.”

Meanwhile, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh also confirmed Congress’ decision and said, “Congress will not make alliance with AIUDF.”