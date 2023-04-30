Assam: Man Arrested with Arms & Ammunition in Gogamukh

One person has been arrested with illegal arms and ammunition in Assam’s Gogamukh on Sunday. The police along with the collaboration of locals managed to trap and arrest the person. The arrested individual has been identified as Aminul Islam.
As per sources, Aminul was travelling from Arunachal Pradesh to Silapathar when he was apprehended. He was reportedly arrested when he got off a bus and was about to take another bus towards Silapathar. An SBBL rifle has been recovered from the possession of the arrested person. The rifle was slated to be transferred from Lakhimpur’s Nawboicha.
In February, two active Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) cadres were apprehended during a joint operation led by the Arunachal Pradesh police and Assam Rifles Jawans at Bordumsa in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The arrested ENNG cadres were identified as Nanu Tamang and Tanching Longching. The security forces during the operation also seized two pistols and one magazine from their possession.