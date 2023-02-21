Arunachal: 2 ENNG cadres held at Assam Border, Arms seized

Two active Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) cadres were apprehended during a joint operation led by the Arunachal Pradesh police and Assam Rifles Jawans at Bordumsa in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The arrested ENNG cadres were identified as Nanu Tamang and Tanching Longching.

The security forces during the operation also seized two pistols and one magazine from their possession.

Meanwhile, the arrested ENNG cadres were kept at the police custody in Bordumsa police station for furthr interrogation.

It may be mentioned that the ENNG outfit has become quite active at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on the Upper side of the state since last couple one to two years.

A day earlier, three persons were allegedly shot dead by unidentified armed militants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The incident occurred at Tamulbari area between Phinberu and Birangkhana in Tinsukia’s Ledo on Monday.

As per sources, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) is suspected to be involved in the incident.

It is also suspected that the three persons were killed as they were informers of the security forces. They had allegedly spied on ULFA-I cadre Uday Asom and sent various details about him to the security personnel.

It may be mentioned that, Uday Asom was gunned down in an encounter between the police forces in Tinsukia earlier this month.

However, the army or Assam Police had not commented anything about yesterday’s incident so far.