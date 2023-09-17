Assam: Man Attacks Father With Machete Under Alcohol Influence

A distressing incident occurred at Chintamonigarh in Gaurisagar in Assam's Sivasagar, where an elderly man was grievously injured by his own son allegedly with a machete under the influence of alcohol on Saturday night.
The accused, identified as Dulumoni Gowala, attempted to take his father's life, Someshwar Gowala, under the influence of alcohol.
According to sources, Dulumoni attacked his father by repeatedly stabbing him on the head and back with the machete.
The brutal assault left Someshwar Gowala severely injured, and he collapsed in the yard as a result of the attack. Dulumoni fled the scene, leaving his critically injured father behind.
Local residents who witnessed the incident acted swiftly, informing the Gaurisagar police about the shocking incident. Police officers promptly arrived at the scene, and with their intervention, the critically injured victim was rescued.
Someshwar Gowala received immediate medical attention, as the police arranged for his transfer to a hospital in Joysagar through the 108 emergency services.