Assam: Man Kills Sister With Machete in Lumding

In a heinous incident that took place in Assam’s South Lumding, a woman was allegedly killed by her own brother.
The incident took place on Monday when the deceased identified as Sita Das was brutally attacked by her brother Narayan Das using a machete, resulting in her demise.
Besides, Sita’s mother received severe injuries during the incident and was later sent to hospital in critical condition.
According to sources, the mother identified as Kalpana Das tried to intervene and save the daughter during which she received the injuries.
The Lumding police promptly apprehended Narayan Das, at the scene of the crime.
Sources indicate that the motive behind this heinous act appears to be a family dispute related to property matters.